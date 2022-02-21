The Howard Bison and Morgan State Bears hit Cleveland for at the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic on Saturday. In what turned out to be a dramatic game, Howard rallied back to beat its MEAC opponent 68-66.

Howard’s Kyle Foster hit the game-winning shot, that pushed the Bison ahead in the final moments. The Bison have now won six consecutive games and are 2-0 versus the Bears this season. On January 22, Howard defeated Morgan State 91-82.

Ahead of tipoff, Chris Paul and Stephen Curry visited the teams for words of encouragement.

