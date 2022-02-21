Currently, at the mid-point of his 19th season, LeBron James has way more games behind him than he does ahead of him. During an interview with The Athletic before the 2022 NBA All-Star game, King James revealed a second reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers is not out the question and he will play his final season alongside his son, Bronny James.

“I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing, I don’t know,” James said. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’m free.”

He added, “My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny is eligible to join the NBA in 2024. LeBron would be 39 years old then. He currently has one year remaining on his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.