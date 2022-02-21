Over the last week, there have been rumors floating around at The Game’s alleged animosity towards the Super Bowl Halftime performers about not being included in the halftime show. Wack 100 even claimed that The Game told Jay-Z to “suck my d*ck” before the show.

This led The Game to take to Instagram to clear up his name’s rumors.

“Don’t nobody speak for The Game except THE GAME. I ain’t had no conversation with Jay-Z & the Super Bowl he put together. I don’t feel no way about not being included. It was a GREAT SHOW featuring iconic artists. It was a WIN for the culture,” he posted.

Advertisement

The Game clears up rumors that he was upset at Jay Z for not performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.👀



“I don’t feel no way about not being included. It was a GREAT SHOW featuring iconic artists. It was a WIN for the culture 💯” pic.twitter.com/SVOaBYwWau — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) February 20, 2022

In the caption, The Game wrote a lengthy statement, telling people not to listen to the rumors and that he is in Miami trying to help Kanye finish DONDA 2.

“I control my own narrative. Do not be fooled by the internet, blogs, podcasts or anyone speaking on my name that is not me. My life & new album are both amazing & I’m in a great space creatively & artistically. I’m in Miami to help Ye’ finish Donda 2 & support my friend in one of the most pivotal times of his life/career. Leave me & my name out of any NEGATIVE conversations unless I have given you a REAL reason to include me !!! Hov’ continues to break down doors for the culture & I am in full support of anything & anyone who is on the help side of urban greatness. #BLACKFUTUREMONTH.”

It’s good to hear that the rumors are false and that The Game seems not to be mad about not being included in the Halftime show, even though it would have been great if he and 50 Cent were able to perform a track on stage.