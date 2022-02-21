According to a report from Vlad TV, Jamal Edwards, the founder of UK Youtube Channel SBTV, has died from unknown causes. He was only 31 years old.

A statement from Vlad read, “Jamal and I started our Youtube channels around the same time 14 years ago. I was a big fan of what he was doing overseas and we would catch up every few years to compare what we were doing with our companies. He was always pushing the envelope of what a Youtuber can accomplish and really inspired me to set my goals higher. He always had happy energy and was really passionate about the music and his role in UK Hip Hop. I still can’t believe he passed away so young. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans worldwide.”

Edwasrs’ cause of death is unconfirmed at this time, but TheSource.com will update the story as details develop.

