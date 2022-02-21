Kodak Black was shot at a Justin Beiber party in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend. Last week, rumors surfaced claiming Toronto rapper Pressa’s team was behind the shooting. However, in a recent Clubhouse chat, Wack 100 believes that an LA-based gang was responsible for the shooting. Wack 100 also believes that the shooting was over comments Kodak Black made about Lauren London following the death of Nipsey Hussle.

“Lauren London that’s baby, though,” said Kodak in April 2019. “She ’bout to be out here single. She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for [Nipsey].”

Wack believes that someone still harbored resentment towards Kodak for three years because of what he said and waited until the Florida rapper was in LA to attack him.

“N***as out here trippin’ on Kodak, man. On some clout chasing sh*t,” Wack said. “Talkin’ ’bout, ‘What’s that sh*t you said about Lauren London?’ Man, get the f*ck out of here. But Kodak got off!”

You can listen to Wack’s comments below.