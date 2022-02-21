Conway The Machine has released the first video from his upcoming God Don’t Make Mistakes album, following the release of two songs from his highly anticipated Shady/Interscope Records debut, “Piano Love” and “John Woo Flick.”

"John Woo Flick" is the first video featuring Conway's Griselda brethren Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn since the collective's "Cruiser Weight Coke" visual from their 2020 WWCD Shady/Interscope album.

God Don’t Make Mistakes, a new album by Conway The Machine, will be released on February 25th, and has collaborations with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, T.I., Beanie Sigel, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and others.

Conway’s Love Will Get You Killed Tour will go international with newly announced dates in the UK and Canada, in addition to his Coachella appearances on 4-17 and 4-24-22. The tour’s foreign leg kicks off on 3-25-22 in Amsterdam and wraps up on 5-8-22 in Montreal.

You can see the new video below.