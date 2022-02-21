The popularity of XXXTentacion is just as big as ever. The late rap superstar’s ? album is officially the most streamed album in the history of Spotify. XXX’s effort passed Drake’s Scorpion for the honor.

According to Complex, last November Drake’s Scorpion had a billion stream lead on ? but now trails the effort in a score of 7.884 to 7.883.

Earlier this year, XXXTENTACION’s “vice city” is became available on all DSPs for the first time.

“vice city” is one of X’s most well-known compositions from his “SoundCloud Era,” and it was the first song to appear on his SoundCloud page. From sampling Laura Mvula to using a Logic-style rhythm he found on YouTube, the song demonstrates XXXTENTACION’s talent even at the tender age of 16. This piece of work is more than just a song for X fans. It was the first glimpse inside the complicated and at times depressing mind of someone with whom many of his fans could identify. When compared to other artists at the time, it was instantly evident how raw and original X was, and his genre-free approach established a gateway to the music-making environment we take for granted today.

Ahead of the release, The Estate of Jahseh Onfroy released an official statement: