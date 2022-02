Ari Fletcher Says She is Scared to Wear Her New 22-Carat Diamond Ring

Ari Fletcher gave her bae Moneybagg Yo a lavish gift not too long ago and he has returned the favor. Ari has received a 22-carat diamond ring and it’s so massive she is scared to wear it.

The Shade Room points out Fletcher’s tweet, admiring her new gift but still scared about putting it on.

“A f*cking 22 carat diamond ring for me,” Ari wrote. “It’s so big I’m scared to wear it. I’m just staring at it in shock.”

You can see the ring below. Is it too big for your taste?