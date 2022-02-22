Today is a big day for Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, are scheduled to solidify their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22.

Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat has been open with her relationship on display for all to see on the couples We network reality show Brat Loves Judy, which is one of the few reality shows centered around an LGBTQ couple.

Happy Wedding Day to Da Brat & Judy!! Love wins 🥰💖🌈 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩

2-22-22 👰🏾‍♀️👰🏾‍♀️💞 💍💍💍💍💍💍#BratLovesJudy pic.twitter.com/7CRcutTfge — DivatheD (@deedeehttr) February 22, 2022

Their walk down the aisle comes just weeks after the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a photo of Da Brat wrapping her arms around Judy, holding up a heart in front of her fiancé’s stomach.

“We are EXTENDING the family🤰🏽”.

Congrats to Da Brat and her girlfriend Judy on expecting their first child together. pic.twitter.com/Zp6I1y5Tvd — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 31, 2022

This will be the first child for Da Brat and the fourth for Jesseca.

Love wins. Join us in congratulating the pair!

