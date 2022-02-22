Former NBA baller J.R. Smith is partnering with the Jerry Jones-owned Complexity Gaming to host a Call of Duty tournament for students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Complexity Stars HBCU Rebirth Rumble to celebrate Black History Month will stream Feb. 28 on Twitch and give $10,000 in prizes.

Gameplay will be held on Call of Duty: Warzone’s Rebirth Island map. Students from HBCUs will compete in teams of three, each led by a Complexity Stars athlete or Call of Duty influencer. Other athletes participating in the event include NFL running back Leonard Fournette, MLB’s Edwin Rios and UFC fighters Sean O’Malley and Megan Anderson.

“As a student at NC A&T, I’m eager to find new ways to engage with my peers,” said J.R. Smith. “Thanks to my partnership with Complexity Stars, we were able to make the Rebirth Rumble possible and give students a unique opportunity to compete alongside world class athletes and top Call of Duty content creators.”

As part of the Rebirth Rumble, Complexity will host a charity drive benefiting The HBCU Foundation. Complexity will promote the portal to donate to The HBCU Foundation during the livestream. To make a contribution, please visit: https://thehbcufoundation.org/donate/



“J.R. Smith’s vision for the Complexity Stars HBCU Rebirth Rumble is something that Complexity and the GameSquare team were deeply supportive of,” said Duane “Zeno” Jackson, Head of Complexity Stars. “We’re looking forward to bringing more opportunities like this to life in the future and continuing to support diversity and inclusivity in both esports and traditional sports.”

Fans can watch the Complexity Stars HBCU Rebirth Rumble Hosted by J.R. Smith on Complexity’s official Twitch channel at 11 AM PT on February 28.