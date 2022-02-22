Initially, Lil Durk told fans 7220 would drop today, (February 22), unfortunately that wont be happening. Lil Durk took it to Twitter to announce the delay of his album.

He simply tweeted “3/11.”

Although he delayed his album, the Chicago native did drop some new music. Since the album would be late, he left fans with a new single and video, “AHHH HA.”

Advertisement

The reason for the delay is uncertain, but if Durk wants to stay on track with his tour dates, the album has to drop on March 11. The Voice of the streets is scheduled to go on tour in the Spring.

The 17-city 7220 tour will launch April 8 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix and include stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, New York, St. Louis, and more before wrapping May 2 with a hometown show at the United Center in Chicago.