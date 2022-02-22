Nicki Minaj is denying a collaboration with Coi Leray.
Leray’s father, Benzino, said on a Clubhouse chat over the weekend that Coi had a song coming out with the “Chung-Li” rapper that was going to be crazy.
Minaj took to her Instagram stories to address the claim, saying she does not have a collaboration coming out with anyone.
The Queens native says she is in “Onika mode.”
The Barbz leader most recently dropping two songs, “Do We Have a Problem” and “Bussin,” with rapper Lil’ Baby.
