Nicki Minaj is denying a collaboration with Coi Leray.

Leray’s father, Benzino, said on a Clubhouse chat over the weekend that Coi had a song coming out with the “Chung-Li” rapper that was going to be crazy.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj goes back to back with Lil Baby shares second single “Bussin”

Advertisement

Minaj took to her Instagram stories to address the claim, saying she does not have a collaboration coming out with anyone.

The Queens native says she is in “Onika mode.”

Nicki Minaj shares that she doesn’t have a collab coming with anyone after speculation surfaced of her and Coi Leray collabing. pic.twitter.com/rfESRh0h4j — Shes Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) February 21, 2022

The Barbz leader most recently dropping two songs, “Do We Have a Problem” and “Bussin,” with rapper Lil’ Baby.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.