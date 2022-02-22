The XFL is joining forces with the NFL. The football league owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and his business partner Dany Garcia, has entered an R&D partnership with the NFL. According to Variety, the deal is designed to “expand the game of football.”

XFL training camps have a January 2023 target date for opening and will operate in studying the game of football.

“We are extremely pleased to collaborate with the NFL in these important areas,” said Garcia. “We are bringing forward an XFL that is progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to innovation, leveraging the newest technology to enhance gameday experience. We have an open field for innovative rules to enhance in-game access. Sharing insights and practices between the XFL and NFL will do a tremendous amount of good for the game of football and support the player ecosystem overall.”

“The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles. We are hopeful that this relationship will support further development and improvements in the game of football at all levels,” said Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive VP of football operations.

Johnson acquired the XFL for $15 million in 2020.