Following his swipe of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft’s head, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has received a five-game suspension. The suspension will cost him the rest of the season with his Michigan Wolverines.

During the Sunday basketball game between the Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers, Howard walked past Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard when he grabbed Howard to attempt to speak with him. Howard did not like a late timeout, which was interpreted to show up his team. According to ESPN, In addition to Howard’s suspension, he was given a $40,000 fine. Gard has a $10,000 fine. Michigan players Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams and Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath were suspended one game. There is no suspensions or fines for Krabbenhoft.

After an exchange of words, Howard grabbed Gard’s shirt before Krabbenhoft stepped in. After the swipe from Howard, both the coaching staff and players engaged in a scuffle that lasted several minutes.

“I didn’t like the timeout they called, and I’m being totally honest with you,” Howard said to ESPN. “I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. … I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys. And so that’s what happened.”