Britney Spears has reportedly inked a book contract worth up to $15 million. According to Page Six, the pop icon signed a landmark deal with Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir on her career and personal life.

According to a publishing industry insider, the deal came after a bidding battle between various publishers, and “the transaction is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was terminated by a California judge in November, with immediate effect.

Britney Spears had been in a conservatorship for 13 years before it was terminated by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny during a hearing on Friday.

“The conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears’ person and estate is no longer required,” Judge Penny ruled after a quick session that lasted less than half an hour. “The conservatorship has come to an end.”

The judge also stated that she did not need to submit to any sort of capacity statement.