Philadelphia 76ers partner and REFORM Alliance co-founder Michael Rubin‘s daughter, Kylie, is like any other 16-year-old, she wanted a car for her birthday. Hearing his daughter’s wishes, Rubin purchased one that would ensure her safety, an army tank.

“Happy 16th bday Kylie!!” Rubin wrote on Twitter. “I knew how badly she wanted a car so thought I’d get her one that would keep her safe! Enjoy your army tank!”