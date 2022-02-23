Drake’s collaboration with Nike, the NOCTA Hot Step, has a release date of March 3. While the rest of the world waits, DJ Khaled shows that he received a pair early and has donned himself a “steppa.”

“I get home. I got a package and I been waiting for these because I’m a steppa! Man a steppa,” said the “We The Best” leader. “Yo, Drake, thank you so much because I’ve been calling all my connects for these. I been calling all my connects, I even called Nike, and they said they ain’t got em yet. But they said you get them early because Drake sent them.”

Drake gifted DJ Khaled a pair of his Hot Steps pic.twitter.com/ysZYFuDLqF — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) February 21, 2022

Nike describes the sneaker as:

The first signature shoe from NOCTA perfectly blends the ethos of the brand. The design effortlessly weaves together retro Nike familiarity, unparalleled comfort, functionality and a minimalistic yet subtly aggressive design. The sleek minimalist upper combined with the remastered classic ‘Air Terra Humara’ tooling create an incredibly versatile silhouette that can be worn day or night in just about any setting or condition. The mix of premium pebbled leather, 3M accents and G-TEK traction technology make for an everyday staple that offers a comfortable ride and ample support.

To see a full list of stores where the sneaker will be available, visit here.