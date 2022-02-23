Former NBA baller Royce White is running for Congress, he announced Tuesday. White is running for Minnesota’s fifth congressional U.S. representative seat, currently held by Democrat Ilhan Omar. The former Iowa State player is running as a Republican, one of three vying to square off against her.

Today I’m officially announcing that I will be running for Congress in MN-CD5 against Ilhan Omar. It’s time to clean house. God Bless America! The Fight Continues… #Godspeed pic.twitter.com/Wx3GLZ8AcY — Royce White (@Highway_30) February 22, 2022

“Ten years ago, I took on the NBA and the establishment,” he said in his video monologue. “I said that mental health was one of the greatest issues we face. And I was willing to give up my dream to fight for people I have never met. I took the lead when others wouldn’t.

White gained national notoriety for his stances on mental health and those stances ultimately prevented him from having a real shot at an NBA career despite being selected No. 16 overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2012 NBA Draft. He played in only three NBA games for the Sacramento Kings during the 2013-14 season.

In the years since, White has played professional basketball in several different leagues, including being the No. 1 overall pick in Ice Cube’s Big 3’s 2019 draft. He has also spent the past several years training for a mixed martial arts career.

