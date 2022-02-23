Kel Mitchell has taken on a new role since starring in Nickelodeon’s iconic movie Good Burger. The two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, and comedian has now dedicated his life to God and has become a minister and an author. Now he’s taking on a new role as a gospel Hip Hop artist.

In an effort to display his devotion to the Lord, Kel is releasing a new single “Blessed Mode,” in follow up to his book BLESSED MODE: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith.

This won’t be Kel’s first stab at music. Kel grew up in Chicago where he participated in rap battles as a kid with the likes of Common, had a cameo in music videos like Kanye West’s “All Falls Down.”

Kel shared exclusively with The Source, “My sister worked at Metro Music, a popular music store on the south side of Chicago. One day Common came to the store and I was able to battle him, but I rapped like Kriss Kross at the time.”

The All That actor added, “I love Hip Hop. Before I did theater, Hip Hop saved my life. I loved graffiti, I was on a break dance crew, and I’m so excited to be back representing God in music.”

“Blessed Mode” will be available on all music streaming platforms on March 11.

Blessed Mode Ft. Nobigdyl Scootie Wop

Kel released BLESSED MODE: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith on December 14, 2021 and the book focuses on his ability to use his faith to push through his eternal struggles such as depression and addiction.

As you read through the pages of Blessed Mode, you will learn that in every emotional wall there is a blessed way out! You will be breaking through these walls widening that crack of light a little bit, day by day, so you can discover God’s blessings on you.” “I hope this book can inspire others to embrace their blessings and find strength spiritually, mentally and physically! Life is a beautiful blessing giving to us by God! I cannot wait to show the world this side of me and how to activate BLESSED MODE!! Via

“Blessed Mode,” will be a great continuation of Kel’s evangelism. Kel went from starring in Kenan & Kel, All That, to sharing his personal relationship with the Lord and inspiring others through faith.

Be on the lookout for his new single on March 11.

Check out one of Kel’s early rap days when he made the Billboard Charts with Immature for “Watch Me Do My Thing.”

