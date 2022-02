Lil Durk originally said he was dropping his album on Feb. 22. The new release date for 7220 is March 11 and instead, Durkio released the new single and video “AHHH HA.”

3/11 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) February 22, 2022

“I missed the half time performance for allstar to give y’all this album,” Durk said on Instagram, referring to Lil Baby joining DJ Khaled for “Every Chance I Get” during All-Star Saturday Night.