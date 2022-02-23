Megan Thee Stallion called out her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment on social media again.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Houston rapper claimed that the label never paid her, noting that her money from touring and concerts also went to 1501.

Additionally, Megan accused Carl Crawford in a post and delete of utilizing his relationship with Rap-a-Lot Records founder, J. Prince to bully people in the industry by using “strong-arm tactics.”

The tirade is connected to a 2020 lawsuit she won against 1501 Certified Entertainment and Crawford over the label trying to prohibit her from releasing her album, Suga.

However Thee Stallion and her legal team have filled a new lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment, over what constitutes an “Album.”

1501 is allegedly refusing to allow her to fulfill the terms of her contract and proclaim that her Something for Thee Hotties does not meet the legal definition of an “Album.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper released Something for Thee Hotties in November 2021. It debuted number three on the Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in its first week of release.

According to Pitchfork, in the lawsuit, filed on Friday, Megan claims her label informed her two months after the release that it did not meet the definition of an “Album” under her 1501 recording agreement, and therefore did not satisfy her contract’s “Minimum Recording Commitment.”

Thee Stallion’s legal team says the release “clearly meets the definition of “Album”‘ and pointed out that the only parameter defining an “Album” under the terms of her contract is its runtime, which must be at least 45 minutes in length. Something for Thee Hotties is 45 minutes and 2 seconds long.

Megan is seeking a non-monetary declaratory judgement that Something for Thee Hotties meets the definition of an “Album” which will satisfy the terms of her contract, and she request her attorney’s fees be recouped.

The H-Town Hottie’s legal team claims 1501 Certified wants to keep her locked in her contract for longer, so they can profit from her sales.

