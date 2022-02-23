Tuesday morning, OneOf announced their exclusive partnership with influential morning radio show The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy. Six different drops of NFTs, inspired by the morning show and its hosts, with a charitable component as well.

Tuesday afternoon a separate generative NFT art collection from Cordae will go live, after his pre-sale sold out in one minute. It was created by digital artist Shay The Surrealist. Bold and colorful, it highlights Cordae’s iconic style as seen through the lens of Shay’s pop-art inspired surrealism. Cordae has 2 GRAMMY noms, a Billboard Top 20 debut, has collaborated with everyone from Roddy Rich to Eminem, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial alongside Martin Scorsese and in XXL’s Freshman class. Shay The Surrealist is just 23, she has worked with Netflix and Adobe, and her artwork is getting huge bids on the NFT marketplaces.