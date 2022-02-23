SoundCloud has announced a partnership with Solid Foundation, the management and creative services division of QC Media Holdings, which is owned and run by music industry veterans Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. SoundCloud, the world’s largest A&R resource, and Solid Foundation, a full-service artist management firm, have partnered to uncover fresh talent and reinvent artist partnerships by providing bespoke resources, tools, and access to creatives.

QC Media invested in SoundCloud as part of the joint venture, and as a result, Lee, Thomas, and their Atlanta-based Solid Foundation artist management team will collaborate with the company to identify, invest in, and promote the careers of SoundCloud musicians. This groundbreaking agreement will bring together significant industry knowledge, proprietary data & insights, and resources to create custom A&R programs for selected artists that include development, distribution, marketing, and artist services.

“Coach K and P are two of the most influential voices in music, having identified, developed and grown some of the most successful hip-hop acts of our time,” said Eliah Seton, President of SoundCloud. “With this deal, we’re bringing together SoundCloud, the largest A&R source on the planet, with the creative genius of Coach and P. We are excited to partner with them in this innovative way as together we amplify the voices of who’s next in music.”

Lee and Thomas have molded the careers of some of today’s most popular singers, including Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane, before founding Quality Control Music, where they nurtured chart-topping artists like Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, City Girls, and others.

“With our years of ear-to-the-street skills coupled with SoundCloud’s endless stream of talent and powerful data pointing to what is authentically bubbling up in the scene I can’t think of a better merging of passion, intel and skill sets to create countless new paths for emerging artists. We are beyond excited for this partnership.” Pierre “P” Thomas

“There is nothing more important to our process than discovering new artists, so partnering with SoundCloud, one of the most important hotbeds of talent, is incredibly exciting to us. Their data merging with our time-tested way of cultivating and building artists will be a blend to be reckoned with!” – Kevin “Coach K” Lee

SoundCloud’s dedication to curating artist partnerships that allow flexibility to both artists and industry partners, with tailored and collaborative agreements focused at empowering artists to own and manage their rights and creative process, is demonstrated by this agreement. This news follows agreements with multi-platinum rapper Lil Pump and award-winning singer Tekno, which were previously announced.