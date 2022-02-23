In fall 2022, Sherri Shepherd will officially host her own talk show. Titled Sherri, the show will replace The Wendy Williams Show. According to Variety, Williams is currently battling health-related issues.

Sherri will be produced by the same company behind Wendy Williams, Debmar-Mercury of Lionsgate. During her hiatus, Shepherd has been one of many guest hosts that have rotated throughout the season.

Sherri Shepherd will executive produce her new show with her producing partner, Jawn Murray. The Wendy Williams Show executive producer and showrunner, David Perler, will join Sherri.

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on ‘The View,’ on Fox’s ‘Dish Nation’ and again this season as a popular guest host of ‘Wendy,’” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said to Variety. “Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.”