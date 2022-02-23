The NBA is celebrating its 16th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-nay-bay-ah) Latin Nights program with celebratory warmup shirts and merchandise, as well as team community activities and in-arena elements at select games throughout the month of March to honor NBA fans and players from Latin America and the United States.

All 30 NBA teams will wear specially designed Fanatics-branded Noches Éne•Bé•A warmup shirts during the first two weeks of March as part of Noches Éne•Bé•A 2022.

There will also be key televised games during the Éne•Bé•A celebration: March 3: Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets on TNT (7:30 pm ET)

March 4: New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns on ESPN (10:00 pm ET)

March 6: New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers on ESPN (10:00 pm ET)

March 9: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN (7:30 pm ET)

In addition,

Lunay, a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer, will perform during the Brooklyn Nets’ game on March 3 during halftime. The Los Angeles Clippers will host Festival Los Clippers on March 5 with local influencers in order to engage their new community group Somos Clipper Nation ahead of their March 6 game.

The Charlotte Hornets will feature a variety of in-arena entertainment on March 9 when they debut the Somos Los Hornets brand for the first time this season, including a Salsa Dance Cam and Spanish music fan contests. On March 26, the Orlando Magic will celebrate Noche Latina presented by FAIRWINDS Credit Union, which will kick off with a “Fiesta” outside the Amway Center, complete with food and music.

In honor of Noches Éne•Bé•A, Modelo will sponsor the Golden State Warriors’ Latino Heritage Night on March 30, which will include digital, social, and in-arena activations.

Visit NBAStore.com for a selection of Noches Éne•Bé•A merchandise, including men’s and women’s Fanatics branded t-shirts and pullover hoodies.