Capcom has announced Street Fighter 6, the next major entry in the iconic fighting game franchise, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. This is the first Street Fighter game released since Street Fighter 5 in 2016.

The short teaser revealed a beefed-up Ryu as he faces Luke, the 45th and final character for Street Fighter 5, who was teased about being in the sequel. The announcement for Street Fighter 6 also coincided with the 35th anniversary of the franchise.

While no actual gameplay was shown, fans can’t wait to see which of their beloved characters from back in the days resurface in the latest installment of this beloved franchise.

Advertisement