D Smoke drops the video for “Say Go” off his sophomore album War & Wonders, which is available now on WoodWorks Records/EMPIRE.

Smoke presents the folks from his homeland, starting with the intro to “War & Wonders.” As the triumphal beat of “Say Go” drops, Smoke storms the streets of Inglewood, backed by an army of motorcyclists and the local community. He features an exclusively isolated cameo verse of “Say Go” in Spanish as he floats through the air. Smoke’s genuine character and adaptability are revealed through his frenetic characteristic flow, which is backed by intriguing visuals, highlighting his talent as a rising star in the game.