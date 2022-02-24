Congratulations to Da Brat and Jesseca. The Grammy-nominated rapper tied the knot with her fiancé, Kaleidoscope Hair founder Jesseca Dupart.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, solidified their union of love on the numeric 2-22-22 at Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia in a fairy-tale wedding, complete with a horse and carriage.

I’m blessed to be able to marry my best friend today ❤️💓❤️ 2•22•22

I’ve never been so cherished and appreciated and look forward to spoiling my bish for the rest of our lives….. cus the way she spoils me is indescribable — JessecaRabbit (@DArealBBJUDY) February 22, 2022

According to People, the couple married in front 100 loved ones, including Da Brats sister Lisa Raye McCoy, Jermaine Dupri, Rickey Smiley and The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Eva Marcille.

Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat has been open with her relationship on display for all to see on the couples We network reality show Brat Loves Judy, which is one of the few reality shows centered around an LGBTQ couple.

Happy Wedding Day to Da Brat & Judy!! Love wins 🥰💖🌈 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩

2-22-22 👰🏾‍♀️👰🏾‍♀️💞 💍💍💍💍💍💍#BratLovesJudy pic.twitter.com/7CRcutTfge — DivatheD (@deedeehttr) February 22, 2022

Their walk down the aisle comes just weeks after the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a photo of Da Brat wrapping her arms around Judy, holding up a heart in front of her fiancé’s stomach.

“We are EXTENDING the family🤰🏽”.

Congrats to Da Brat and her girlfriend Judy on expecting their first child together. pic.twitter.com/Zp6I1y5Tvd — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 31, 2022

This will be the first child for Da Brat and the fourth for Jesseca.

See the photos exclusively from People here. Love wins. Join us in congratulating the pair!

Da Brat and her wife look so beautiful on their wedding day. Congratulations to them! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KRL9N6e4Wy — 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚊𝚜𝚝. (@travisfromdabk_) February 24, 2022

