Machine Gun Kelly has been named the Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE® 2K22, according to 2K. Machine Gun Kelly, a longtime WWE fan and multitalented music, film, and fashion sensation, will also be playable in a post-launch downloadable WWE 2K22 content pack.

“Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music, and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the years,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

Machine Gun Kelly features in many WWE 2K22 marketing campaign films, conversing with WWE Legend The Undertaker and a variety of other colorful Superstars, in addition to his roles as Executive Soundtrack Producer and playable character.

Advertisement

You can see the entire tracklist below.

Machine Gun Kelly – “Concert for Aliens;”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken – “Body Bag;”

Wu-Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck;”

Motorhead – “Iron Fist;”

Poppy – “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version);

Royal Blood – “Typhoons;”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song;”

The Weeknd – “Heartless;”

Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind;”

Asking Alexandria – “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel);”

KennyHoopla – “Hollywood Sucks.”