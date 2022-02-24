Netflix has announced a premiere date for the final episodes of its hit show, Ozark.

The fourth and final season of the Emmy Award-nominated crime drama consists of 14 episodes that have been split across two parts, with each volume consisting of seven episodes.

The drama series’ final seven episodes will premiere on April 29th.

The first part of season four debuted at number one on the streaming platform with 77-million hours viewed in just three days.

Season Four Part One of Ozark followed Marty and Wendy Byrde, played by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, working toward ending their family’s association with the Mexican cartel.

An ominous trailer on what’s to come was released by Netflix.

