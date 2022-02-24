Kanye West held his DONDA 2 Experience in Miami on Tuesday night. The superstar and billionaire’s experience featured the likes of The Game, Migos, DaBaby, Future, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, and more.


The experience was creative directed by Niklas Bildstein Zaar and featured a burning house in the middle of the stadium. The intro to the experience for those watching the live stream was YE’s real-time heartbeat. The stem player, which holds the currently released songs, and those forthcoming, is available online.

Alongside the event, YE released merch, including two looks from the upcoming YZY Gap Balenciaga collection.

The images from the night and the tracklist for DONDA 2 are available below.

DONDA 2 TRACKLIST:
SECURITY
LIFT ME UP (FEAT. VORY) 
GET LOST
PABLO (FEAT. FUTURE & TRAVIS SCOTT)
TRUE LOVE (FEAT. XXXTENTACION)
KEEP IT BURNIN’
BROKEN ROAD (FEAT. DON TOLIVER)
TOO EASY/ I’M FINNA LOVE ME
SCI-FI
WE DID IT KID (FEAT. MIGOS)
FLOWERS
MAINTENANCE 530
MR. MIYAGI (FEAT. FUTURE & PLAYBOI CARTI)
FIRST TIME IN A LONG
TIME (FEAT. SOULJA BOY)
LOUIS BAG (FEAT. JACK HARLOW)

