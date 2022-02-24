Overnight Vladimir Putin-led Russian forces began to invade the neighboring nation of Ukraine. The initial attack included airstrikes and taking on the land from its East, North, and South borders. President Putin issued a warning in response to his invasion, stating foreign nations who interfere would feel “consequences you have never seen.” According to AP, that threat signals Putin’s nuclear arsenal.

Throughout the invasion, sirens and explosions were heard. Currently, there are 40 known deaths of Ukrainian soldiers. Residents also state the sound of missiles could be heard across the sky.

In response to the invasion, the chief of the NATO alliance stated the act was a “brutal act of war.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law.

“As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history,” he tweeted. “Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom.”

United States President Joe Biden stated new sanctions would be placed against Russia for their “unprovoked and unjustified” attack. Biden is expected to address Americans on Thursday.