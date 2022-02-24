It appears Kyrie Irving’s time as a part-time member of the Brooklyn Nets is coming to a close. According to ESPN, The New York City vaccination mandate may be ending in a couple of weeks, leading Irving to be able to play at games in the Barclays Center.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), New York City mayor Eric Adams states the vaccine mandate would soon end and he is looking forward to that moment.

“I can’t wait to get it done,” Adams said. “I take my hat off to New Yorkers — through masks, vaccines, through social distancing, we were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of COVID. I’m really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers. And every morning I meet with my health professionals. Because I always stated I’m going to follow the science. I’m not going to get ahead of the science, because I’m ready to get ahead of all of this and get back to a level of normalcy.

“But they’re giving us clear instructions, they’ve given us benchmarks, we’re going to follow those benchmarks. But I look forward in the next few weeks of going through a real transformation — that I don’t have to wonder what you look like … We’re going to get the city back up and operating. And we’re going to be rolling out some things in the next day or so on how we’re going to carry that out.”

Recently appearing on Twitch, Irving gave a message to fans: “Just watch how our squad comes out of this All-Star Break.”

Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving says Watch the Nets after All star Break 🙏🏾 they coming for the league #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/RB6hoIarpo — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) February 22, 2022

Before the All-Star break, the Nets had a rough patch that saw them lose 11 of 13 games.