New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker will sit for the rest of the season. ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Knicks point guard will sit out the rest of the season and prepare for next season.

“We fully support Kemba’s decision to shut it down for the remainder of the season and use this time to prepare for next season,” Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose said in a statement. “His long-term success on the court remains our priority.”

Walker is under contract for next season with the Knicks. In this season, Walker averages 11.6 points, 3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Earlier in the season, Walker was benched but returned due to injuries.

The Knicks are looking forward to Derrick Rose returning, joining Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, and Alec Burks in the backcourt.