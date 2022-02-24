As NPR continues to celebrate Black artists for Black History Month, it is now Patti LaBelle’s turn to take the Tiny Desk (home) concert stage. In her 15-minute set, Patti dressed up her the corner of a concert hall in Austin, Texas with her signature heels and Louis Vuitton trunks.

Backed by a band, LaBelle performed “Something Special (Is Gonna Happen Tonight),” followed by “Love, Need and Want You,” “If Only YOu Knew,” and closing with “Lady Marmalade.”

You can see the full set below.

