Conway the Machine has officially released his major-label debut album God Don’t Make Mistakes, released via Shady Records.

The new album features appearances and production from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, Jill Scott, T.I., Beanie Sigel, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, Daringer, Beat Butcha, Bink, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Novel, Keisha Plum, Cosmo Beats, and Conway’s Drumwork label artists Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius.

The new album serves as Conway‘s origin story equipped with stories of decisions and battling inner demons, while also celebrating wins, love, and losses.

“It was tough opening up doors that I haven’t opened up in a while. This is my story and sharing it all with the world is different for me, but I was happy to do it” Conway states. “I know fans will love it.”

You can hear the new album below.