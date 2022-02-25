Having a Barbie Doll has become a staple in almost all of our lives. So when we saw that Harlem Fashion Row and Barbie partnered to launch doll-sized replicas of the designs from renowned Black fashion creatives. The Collaboration puts a spotlight on The Black Designers: Hanifa, Rich Fresh, and Kimberly Goldson. making the Barbie brand one of the most diverse doll companies in the world. HFR made the announcement and showed pics of the dolls wearing the must-have looks for the season on social with a caption that reads: HFR’s mission from the very start (15 years ago), has been to introduce and support multicultural designers. We are SO thrilled to partner with brands like @barbiestyle who believe in our mission. “I’m excited that Harlem’s Fashion Row gets to play a part in widely diversifying their style too. With this Black History Month collaboration, Black designers Hanifa, Rich Fresh, and Kimberly Goldson give Barbie fresh-off-the-runway appeal with their unique style aesthetics.” Says HFR’s CEO Brandice Daniel.

These one-of-a-kind designer dolls will be auctioned off to benefit @HarlemsFashionRow’s non-profit organization #ICON360 which provides financial resources and professional development to Black designers and HBCU fashion programs. For more info visit hfricon360.com

