My Block Inc. introduces the first single of 2022 from singer-songwriter JoiStaRR of, “Love Story.” On JoiStaRR’s Vevo channel, the new track is accompanied by a compelling music video. The new single is available for listening on all streaming platforms.

“Love Story” is written by Joi “JoiStaRR” Campbell and produced by Warryn Campbell of My Block Inc. Charlie Bereal and Kenny Bereal assist as writers and co-producers. SRG-ILS Group distributes the single.

“Love Story” will stoke excitement in true R&B lovers. JoiStaRR’s new single will be a delight to her existing fan base, while also serving as a proper introduction to new fans. “Love Story” is a soulful audio experience, blending JoiStaRR’s stellar vocals with energetic live instruments, flowing through the lyrics of love and loyalty. All relationships come with ups and downs, “Love Story” offers a healthy approach to the ride-or-die love in the lyrics: “Let’s make a deal / and if you stay true, I’ll stay down for real.”

In the video, the sunny skies and palm trees of California line a street leading us to JoiStaRR singing her story on the roof, while also showing the battle a relationship goes through on the street level. In the end, love of the likes of Romeo & Juliet and Bonnie and Clyde makes it through.

If this is your introduction to JoiStaRR, she has already had a hell of a career, earlier on tour with Kanye West. In addition to being a Grammy-nominated songwriter, JoiStaRR is an actress. JoiStaRR has written songs with a variety of artists including Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Price, Estelle, Musiq Soulchild, Mary Mary, Brandy, and more. Her unique vocals may also be heard on tracks by PJ Morton, Vindata, fun., The Game, Rick Ross, Dr. Dre, and Ghostface Killah, among others.

The focus for JoiStaRR is now on her music and work as an actress. She co-starred in the Harlem drama Strive with Danny Glover and was a cast member in the We’re The Campbells docuseries on TV One.

For more information on JoiStaRR, follow her on social media @JoiStaRR.