Kelly Rowland has had a long run in the music industry as we have watched her emerge from the dynamic girl group Destiny’s Child to a rising solo artist with hits such as “Lay it on Me,” “Kisses Down Low,” “ICE” and more.

Just last year, after releasing her single “Coffee,” Rowland would sign a management deal with Roc Nation. “It just really happened to work and it’s working out really well so far. My team, I have a great team. It’s not to say I didn’t have a great team before, had a great team before. You evolve, you move on and that’s really it and Roc Nation is home now.”

In a recent interview, Rowland revealed that Ciara’s “Like a Boy” was originally written for her after being asked if Destiny Child had a song given to someone else. “Not that I know of that I know of. That’s happened to me personally and I didn’t find out till much later,” Rowland stated. “‘Like a Boy,’ that was Ciara’s, was actually written for me.”

Advertisement

“Funny enough, she is honestly one of the closest things to me. We bonded over motherhood. I wonder if she knows that,” she continued. “I’ll make sure to call her after this. But yeah, it was so funny. I found that out later and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ The writers and producers told me and they were like, ‘Yeah, we wrote that in your session.’ I was like, ‘No, you didn’t.’ I was so mad. But now I’m happy for my girl.”

While Rowland may have had the single first, there is no doubt that Ciara’s vocals and performance brought the song to life. Ciara released “Like a Boy” in 2006. Her music visual for the single was nominated in 2007 for “Best Choreography” at MTV’s VMAs and “Video of the Year” at the BET Awards.