This week there has been a lot of misinformation spread about the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. DJ Akademiks caught heat earlier this week for sharing a false report that said that none of Tory’s DNA was found on the gun used to shoot Megan. Megan, along with reporters from the New York Post and Rolling Stone, responded to Ak saying that DNA hadn’t even been introduced during the hearing.

Megan Thee Stallion responds to DJ Akademiks’s tweet about the Tory Lanez case: pic.twitter.com/gKhRCfmflH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2022

To clear things up, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office sent a statement to HipHopDX regarding the case, saying that they believe there is strong evidence that supports the charges against Lanez.

“Although we are legally prohibited from commenting on the evidence and will continue to abide by that obligation, our office is under an ethical duty to only proceed on charges which we believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and which have already been upheld by a judge after presentation of evidence at the preliminary hearing,” the statement read. “We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations and that evidence will be borne out in court.”

Earlier this week, Megan revealed text messages that Tory Lanez sent her following the shooting, apologizing for what he did. However, Lanez still maintains his innocence and says that he was apologizing for sleeping with Megan’s best friend Kelsey.