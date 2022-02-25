A Kobe Bryant basketball card is selling for a major amount of money. The rare collectible was sold for $2 million dollars over the weekend as the sale was announced by PWCC Marketplace on Tuesday.

The Bryant card is a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald, but features no autograph or game-used memorabilia swatch. It’s the most expensive card sold featuring the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

\According to SI.com, the Bryant card is just one of a few basketball cards to break the $2 million threshold, joining multiple LeBron James RPAs (rookie patch autograph), a Luka Dončić Logoman auto and a Michael Jordan All Star Game-used jersey auto card.

🚨Most ever paid for a Kobe card🚨



This record-setting Kobe Bryant Green PMG sold for $2 Million in a private sale!🔥 pic.twitter.com/1o7cFJA5um — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) February 22, 2022

