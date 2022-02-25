Smoke DZA and his RFC crew members Nym Lo and 183rd have announced a new project, Driplomatic Immunity, which will be launched on 3/4/22. The announcement comes with the project’s first track, “Trust Issues.” Rome Streetz makes the lone cameo appearance on Driplomatic Immunity.

“When I locked in with my brothers (Nym Lo & 18rd) to do this project I wanted to give the world the best representation of what uptown sounds and looks like in just eight songs” DZA asserted. “We represent of the heart of the hustlers… this is Driplomatic Immunity.”

Smoke DZA recently collaborated with producer Real Bad Man to release “Mood Swings,” which was released ahead of the announcement. DZA and RBM have recently produced a new video for “Run It,” which you can watch below.

