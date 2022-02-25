Snoop Dogg might just be the most famous rapper alive. You’ve seen him on TV with Martha Stewart, at the Super Bowl, on beer commercials, and even has ties to the Royal Family. His ties to Buckingham Palace were revealed in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid where snoop revealed that Queen Elizabeth II kept Snoop from being exiled out of the U.K.

“You got to embrace this shit because you used to be a young n*gga,” Snoop Dogg began. “N*ggas didn’t understand us when I was 17. Look at all of the footage of me when I was a young n*gga. They was trying to — they kicked me out the U.K.!”

Snoop was referring to how multiple U.K. tabloids ran stories that pushed for his exile during his first tour in 1994 due to his infamous murder trial that happened the year before where he was acquitted.

“Kick this evil bastard out,” he said, reading the headline from the tabloid. “Look at me, It’s a headline n*gga. That shit is documented. They had a picture of me on the front, I had a handcuff on one of my hands — this a picture I took. I got a handcuff on one of my hands — and the other one was off. I had my hands up like this and they didn’t like it. They was like, ‘Kick this evil bastard out.”

Snoop went on to say how Prince Harry and Prince William had apparently loved his music and convinced their grandmother to let him in the country.

“But guess who came to my defense? The Queen n*gga. The Queen said ‘This man has done nothing in our country he can come.’ The Queen n*gga, bow down. When The Queen speaks bow down.”

“That’s Harry and William’s grandmother you dig. You think you think they weren’t there saying ‘Grandma please let him in grandma he’s OK, we love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you he’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.”

Snoop ended the clip by giving a shoutout to the Queen, who recently tested positive for COVID and was subject to rumors being spread about her death.

You can watch the clip below.