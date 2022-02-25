After striking out to become a head coach in the NFL, Eric Bieniemy will officially return to be the offensive coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team’s offensive coordinator of the last four seasons is returning to the team on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Eric Bieniemy will return to Kansas City on another one-year deal, source said. https://t.co/AGNT8vUlLN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 24, 2022

The return comes as Bieniemy went through another NFL head coaching carousel without finding a new job, this time interviewing with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and New Orleans Saints. However, this time, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Bieniemy was also considering college jobs and taking a year off.

The Chiefs had already lost their likely top choice to replace Bieniemy had he left the team, quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who left to become offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Bieniemy is the only offensive coordinator Patrick Mahomes has ever known. During their time together, the Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship game four times, reached the Super Bowl twice, and won a championship one time.