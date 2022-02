2 Chainz is back in his DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF bag for the new video “Kingpen Ghostwriter” featuring Lil Baby. The new video is the latest in a run from Chainz and kicks off with a woman strolling in a warehouse in a flowing dress. Chainz then emerges with three Dodge cars before bouncing verses back and forth with Lil Baby.

DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF features Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Stove God Cooks, and more. You can tap into more of the album’s details and the full release here.