[WATCH] YSL’s First Lady Karlae Teams with Lil Yachty for New Single and Video “Blind”

Jerrika Karlae, Young Stoner Life Records signee, has released a new single and music video called “Blind.” Lil Yachty is featured on the new tune.

Karlae has long been the First Lady of YSL, dropping off hits in “Jimmy Choo” feat. Young Thug and Gunna and also “U Aint Slime Enough” from the Slime Language project. She has also appeared on Slime Language 2 with the rest of the Young Stoner Life crew.

You can peep the new release below.

