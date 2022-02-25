The Wendy Williams Show may be gone, for now, but that’s not the end of Wendy. According to TheJasmineBrand, Williams is currently staring down a multi-million dollar podcast deal.

On Fox Soul, host Al Reynolds spoke to the forthcoming deal, citing it as “word on the streets,” emphasizing the credibility of the murmurs by stating “these are the deep deep streets.”

He added, “Now, we know that Spotify gave Joe Rogan $100 million. Everybody know that you heard it first right here on ‘Fox Soul,’ that I think that Wendy Williams is up to something and that’s why she’s not posting or anything. I think this is a lead-up to a bigger announcement that we’re going to see coming down the pipe on her newfound home.”

In fall 2022, Sherri Shepherd will officially host her own talk show. Titled Sherri, the show will replace The Wendy Williams Show. According to Variety, Williams is currently battling health-related issues. Sherri will be produced by the same company behind Wendy Williams, Debmar-Mercury of Lionsgate. During her hiatus, Shepherd has been one of many guest hosts that have rotated throughout the season. Sherri Shepherd will executive produce her new show with her producing partner, Jawn Murray. The Wendy Williams Show executive producer and showrunner, David Perler, will join Sherri.

Last week, Williams made headlines when she filed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo over claims made by a former employee who claimed Wendy Williams denied her access to “Wendy’s financial matters.”

According to the lawsuit, the bank withheld access to her “financial assets for weeks without presenting her or her counsel with an acceptable reason or evidence to support its judgment.” Wells Fargo is also accused of failing to honor her power of attorney, prompting Williams to pursue a restraining order against the bank. Williams also asked the court to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and provide him “access to all associated statements.” Williams also requested that the bank be barred from “freezing any and all assets including funds that have been withdrawn and/or withheld.”