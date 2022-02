CMG’s newest artist 10Percent released his new single “Out The Blue,” following his stellar appearance on “Dolla Fo’ Dolla.” The new single has a new video. You can hear the new single and see the video below.

Aside from the feature, 10Percent signed a record deal with Gotti’s famed CMG label, which boasts Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blocboy JB, Big Boogie, and others.