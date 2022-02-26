February 22nd was a magical day, to say the least. Aside from gaining new music from Kanye West, DaBrat and Jessica Dupart have officially tied the knot! The date consisted of all two’s is believed to hold spiritual value and is best to affirm. The couple celebrated their bondage with family and friends surrounding them, including several familiar faces in the industry such as Jermaine Dupri, Eva Marcille, Rickey Smiley, Porsha Williams, and more.

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime. It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames,” Dupart told People.

In a message to Instagram, the founder of Kaleidoscope hair products penned a heartfelt message to her soon-to-be wife at the time. “I’m blessed to be able to marry my best friend today. I’ve never been so cherished and appreciated and look forward to spoiling my bish for the rest of our lives….cus the way she spoils me is indescribable.”

Long time friend of DaBrat, Jermaine Dupri, is said to have been the groomsmen while the sister of DaBrat, Lisa Raye is said to have been the bridesmaid at the wedding. Many have seen DaBrat and Lisa Raye’s relationship blossom over time, so it was great to see DaBrat pen a tearful message to her older sister following the ceremony.

“Its not too many people or occasions that she doesn’t wear white for, but on my special day it was whatever I needed from her,” Da Brat began. “This pic right here doesn’t even need a caption. It says ‘big sis lil sis’ in every way possible. My sister’s keeper. Me and my punk. @therealraye1 I love you Pizzy and I appreciate you being all you are and have been to me my whole life. We have experienced a lifetime of love. From dem Zanzibar offices to Helen’s to you whoppin me for skippin school to us whoopin asses lol. From Chicago to wherever we are in the world, we always got each other no matter what. Its dat unfuckittable love,” she penned before adding the hashtag “so so blessed.”

Congratulations to the Harris-Dupart family! We love to see DaBrat showing her sister love on her special day. Check out photos from the wedding below.

Kandi, Porsha, Shamea and Eva from DaBrat’s wedding last night!!! ❤️🔥🙌🏾 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/rDEB6PLjdE — The Realest TV (@the_realest_tv) February 24, 2022

🥰 Jermaine Dupri walked DaBrat down the aisle?! pic.twitter.com/KRokc9birO — 📯 🅿️ASH (@AlwaysPash) February 23, 2022

Super happy for Da Brat & Judy 🥲🤍 they look amazing. pic.twitter.com/0Nc5W3jz8v — .…the only way. (@jalinistheway) February 23, 2022