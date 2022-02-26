DJ Khaled is fresh off NBA All-star performance and he’s back working like one. The Grammy-award-winning artist celebrated his Khaled album going platinum by popping a bottle of Luc Belaire Luxe and getting in the lab with Lil Durk.

DJ Khaled + Lil Durk collab on the way 🤝 pic.twitter.com/odVl3l61A5 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 26, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time Dj Khaled and Lil Durk collaborated. Them two, along with Lil Baby on “Every Chance I Get” from Khaled’s Khaled album. “Every Chance I Get” not only went 2x-platinum but also reached No. 1 at Urban Radio.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart in its first week, earning 93,000 album-equivalent units (including 14,000 copies in pure album sales). This became DJ Khaled’s third US number one album on the chart.

DJ Khaled reacts to another one of his albums going platinum pic.twitter.com/uQnmQaYue4 — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) February 25, 2022

It’s uncertain where this new music will land. Fans are still anticipating Durkio’s 7220 project, and Dj Khaled is always working. Recently he teased that he was in “album mode” when Drake gifted him a pair of his soon-to-be-released Nocta Hot Step sneakers.

Drake’s shoes are set to be released on March 3. While thanking Drizzy for the shoe in a video, Khaled said, “Imma call you later to finish that conversation we had in the backyard, you know, about album mode. Another one.”

Meanwhile, since Durk didn’t deliver his 7220 album, the Chi-town native did drop a video for “Ahhh Ha.” He also revealed that Ye wants to do a joint album with him.

This news came after rumors of Pete Davis being featured on Durk’s up-and-coming 7220 album.

Lil Durk denies talks that Pete Davidson is featured on his album, says Ye wants to do an album together. (📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/mll871X7bR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 24, 2022

Khaled and Durk are back in the booth. And if history repeats itself, we can expect another banger from them. Who’s the album this joint is going to be on? Who knows, but you can’t deny the magic they come within the studio.